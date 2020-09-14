Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $8.01 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.