Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78. The company has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,439,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

