Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. Compass Point began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Macerich by 1,467,650.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 379.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 104.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 353,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

