Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $452,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI opened at $87.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.26. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.