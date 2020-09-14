PDT Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 30.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. CL King lifted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $142.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $135.55. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.