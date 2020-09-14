Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $159,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $164.41 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $180.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.