Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

