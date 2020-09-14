3,255 Shares in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $142.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

