Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

