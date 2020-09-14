PDT Partners LLC Sells 24,552 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,552 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 205,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 144,627 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

WBS stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

