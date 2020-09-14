PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.63 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDFS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

