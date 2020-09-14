PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 36.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

United Community Banks stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

