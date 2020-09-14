Head-To-Head Survey: QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) & Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datasea and QAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $10,000.00 6,723.02 -$1.42 million N/A N/A QAD $310.77 million 1.97 -$15.95 million N/A N/A

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QAD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datasea and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Datasea has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -37.30% -25.50% QAD 0.06% 0.65% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QAD beats Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems. The company markets and sells its smart security products, services, and solutions to governments, enterprises, institutions, families, and individuals through its distributors and city government partners. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

