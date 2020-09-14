Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.54 EPS.

OFC opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.