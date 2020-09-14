Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coffee had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.58 on Monday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358,000.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

