US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

USAU opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.50. US Gold has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

USAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

