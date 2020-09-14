Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $269,171.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00310363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00113271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.01550017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00200028 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

