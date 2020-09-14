NewYorkCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $53.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00458899 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,726,095,488 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.