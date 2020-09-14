Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. Kroger also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3 EPS.

KR stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

