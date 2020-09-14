Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 19,072 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 142,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

