Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,343 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $155.29 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $167.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

