Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $194.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.41 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.