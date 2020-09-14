Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 878,517 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot by 23.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $279.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $320.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

