Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $158.36 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,131 shares of company stock worth $16,473,530. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

