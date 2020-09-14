Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Visteon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visteon by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 274,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Visteon by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Visteon by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Visteon stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

