Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $359,000 in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

NVT stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

