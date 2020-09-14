Verition Fund Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,393,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 182,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 46,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

Shares of V opened at $200.68 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.