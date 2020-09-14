Verition Fund Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,393,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 182,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 46,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

Shares of V opened at $200.68 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kroger Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Kroger Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 19,072 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 19,072 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,343 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,343 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF
Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF
Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc
Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc
Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report