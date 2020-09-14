PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Oxford Immunotec Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXFD. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

