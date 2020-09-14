Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.16% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $56,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $82.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.