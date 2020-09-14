Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Brokerages expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post sales of $100.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the highest is $101.31 million. Five9 posted sales of $83.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $400.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $400.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.68 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $485.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,565,307.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,037,953 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

