Bank of America Corp DE Has $62.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.63% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $62,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,082,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,778 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $127.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

