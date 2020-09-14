Vanguard Group Inc. Has $691.10 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 495.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $691,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $79,002,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after buying an additional 573,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

NXPI stock opened at $124.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

