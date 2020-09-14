Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 949,206 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $65,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 168,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

SERV opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

