WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of WillScot worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,781,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,750,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 199,304 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in WillScot by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,151,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 500,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

