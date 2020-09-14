CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.74% of CoreSite Realty worth $655,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $115.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $130.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,398.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

