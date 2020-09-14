Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,110,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.93% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $695,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

