PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

