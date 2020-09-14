Vanguard Group Inc. Has $696.78 Million Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,278,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $696,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

