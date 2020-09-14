16,912 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 67,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,192,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 205,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

