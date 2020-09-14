11,626 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Slack by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,824,702 shares of company stock valued at $59,882,935. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WORK opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

