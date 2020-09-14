Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $711,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

