Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $760,000 Position in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,419,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70. AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

