Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLUU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

