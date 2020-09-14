Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

