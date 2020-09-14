Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,807,000 after purchasing an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 374,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

