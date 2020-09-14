Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 6,881,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX opened at $84.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.65 and a beta of -0.60.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

