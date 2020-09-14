Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.