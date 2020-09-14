Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.