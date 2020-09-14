Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,687,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.39.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.