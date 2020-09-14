9,994 Shares in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 263.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 74,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 609,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 188,557 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

