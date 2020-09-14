Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

11,626 Shares in Slack Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC
11,626 Shares in Slack Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $711,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Inc
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $711,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Inc
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $760,000 Position in AZEK
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $760,000 Position in AZEK
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Glu Mobile Inc.
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Glu Mobile Inc.
Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc.
Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report