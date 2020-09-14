Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

